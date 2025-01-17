Forest's Murillo: I want to experience Champions League football here

Nottingham Forest center-half Murillo admits he would like to be in the Champions League with the club.

The Brazilian has been asked about his future at numerous stages this season.

But as Forest sit in the top four of the Premier League, he may be able to realize his ambitions at the City Ground.

Speaking to Mexican television, he stated: “It’s an objective that we’ve seen can be achieved due to the potential, the day-to-day life that we live, the results as well that the team are managing to form. We see also the achievements are surreal so we see this as an objective,” he said.

“We are in third place, enjoying one of our best phases, in the last seven games we have six wins and one draw and we are undefeated. So let’s work.

“We will love hearing this music, our club already has two and it would be an honour to compete in the Champions League again with Nottingham Forest. It is a lot of work, hard work every day, that a little later, towards the last round we will talk about this.”