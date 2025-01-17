Forest boss Nuno says his squad is healthy and ready to fight against Southampton

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of the club's clash with Southampton.

First off Nuno was asked on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his long term contract and if the Premier League will see a change in how contracts are signed moving forward.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I don't know if it is a tendancy for the future. The PSR, the impact on that I'm not sure."

The Forest boss gave a positive update on his side and revealed that the Liverpool game has not given him a selection headache.

"It gives me the same dilemma as I have every game, trying to figure out the best decisions and solutions for the game. We have almost every player available, healthy squad."

"Assessing from the preview game. Danilo coming back, Ibrahim (Sangare) closer. Healthy squad."

Despite facing bottom-of-the-league Southampton, Nuno expects a tough game, especially after their performance against Manchester United.

"I think they competed very well yesterday. We watched the game, we analysed. That shows credit to them in the position they are being able to compete... We expect a very tough game on Sunday.

"We don't know how the game (will turn out). So we have to prepare. Analyse Southampton, they have good players."