Foden admits Man City "cannot stay at the top forever" after a disappointing season

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has opened up on the struggles the club have faced this season and how he has learnt a lot despite no success.

Currently sit fourth on the table and have no chance of winning the league title which is only the third time they have missed out in 9 years. The club are out of the Champions League and EFL Cup but have a chance to lift silverware with the FA Cup in what could be their saving grace. Foden spoke on speaking to TNT Sports’ Sign Up: Into Football about how he has taken a lot from the campaign, which shows how hard it is to stay at the top of the pyramid.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I would put it (struggling this season) down to a number of things.

"Obviously, we have had a lot of injuries, all of the stuff we have won in the past has been so demanding on the body. You cannot stay at the top forever, sometimes there are downs in life.

“Not much needs to change. Just believe in the manager, try keep players fit which is important because we have had a lot of injuries, team spirit, be motivated to try and go and do it again and create a great surrounding – I feel that is all we need to do and we should be back.”

The England international also opened up on his own struggles this season as he continues to live up to the form he conjured up in previous campaigns.

“I feel like this season, even though we have not won (as much), I have learnt the most from it. It just shows how much you have to put in to win these trophies and the level that is set to win.

“It’s a learning curve for me this season and next season, hopefully, we can be back to our best and play the way that we used to.”