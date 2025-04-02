Man City's Ederson reveals matchday ritual: I play every game in the same boxer shorts

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed his strange matchday ritual that may have helped the side to success in recent years.

Speaking to former City goalkeeper Shay Given for Football Focus, the Brazilian international stunned many as he admitted what he does for every game he plays.

'I have only one superstition. Play every game in the same boxer shorts.'

Given appeared shocked and asked: “What, the same boxer shorts for the whole season?”

“No, eight years the same boxers,” Ederson told him, which surprised him even more.

“No way,” Given replied. He added: “They must be... not in good shape!” he joked.

Ederson has welcomed a ton of success at City, winning six Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League. He is not the only footballer to have a weird ritual, however. Ajax and Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff used to slap the stomach of goalkeeper Gert Bals, before going onto the pitch whilst the Wales national team take lopsided team photos due to their success in Euro 2016.

Luis Suárez injured a finger on his right hand, requiring him to wear a bandage but played so well with it he stuck with wearing it for every game and Kolo Touré insisted on always being the last player back out on the pitch for the second half, no matter the scenario. Ederson’s ritual is just one of many in football that will likely stick with him until he retires.