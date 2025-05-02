Barcelona defender Kounde responds to injury blow

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has admitted frustration after this hamstring injury.

Kounde was forced off during their 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the midweek Champions League semifinal first-leg clash.

The France international suffered a hamstring strain, which will see him miss the second-leg in Milan and also the El Clasico.

He posted to social media this morning: "I'm very disappointed to get injured at this point in the season, when everything is at stake... but sometimes you can't control everything.

"Full confidence that this team will get the job done no matter who's on the pitch. Thank you all for your support, it means a lot."