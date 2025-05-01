Barcelona suffer major Kounde injury blow

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has suffered an injury setback.

According to Sport, Koundé will miss the Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan next week and the LaLiga ElClasico against second-placed Real Madrid on May 11.

Advertisement Advertisement

The France international, who has only missed one match this season, had to be substituted last night with a thigh problem against Inter Milan. The match finished 3-3 at Montjuic.

Initial tests have shown that Koundé will be out for several weeks.

He joins Barca teammates currently sidelined including Marc-André ter Stegen (33), Alejandro Balde (21), and Robert Lewandowski (36).