Olmo: Barcelona already meeting my trophy ambitions

Dani Olmo admits Barcelona are meeting his ambitions this season.

The Spain attacker joined Barca last summer from RB Leipzig and has already won the Supacopa and Copa del Rey.

Ahead of their Champions League semifinal at Inter Milan, Olmo said: "I came to Barça to win... And right now we have two titles left, and I've already won two others.

"I'm fine, happy, motivated, and ready to help the team. I thought we could do it. We're fully committed to the coach's plan. Playing in a stadium like this motivates us. It's not something that happens every year.

"I imagined by now I'd have a chance to win it all. I had it in my mind; there was a team to be like this. It's my first year with Hansi (Flick) and the team, but the mentality is to all come together. We know what we're playing for, and we're going all out with that goal. Nothing needs to change."

On facing Inter at San Siro stadium, Olmo says there's no reason for outside motivation.

He added: "It's a huge opportunity. I had the chance to play in the semi-finals in Lisbon against PSG in 2020, and now I have the chance to qualify for a final. It's a chance to make history with this club, and there's a lot of motivation."