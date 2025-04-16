Flick relieved as Barcelona through despite Dortmund defeat: Not our best day

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits they were poor after reaching the Champions League semifinals against Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund won the second-leg of their quarterfinal 3-1, but Barca survived to reach the final four 5-3 on aggregate.

Flick conceded afterwards: "A very good opponent, the atmosphere was tremendous. It wasn't our best day; these types of matches against teams like Dortmund aren't easy, but we qualified, which was our goal.

"The Champions League is the best competition in the world, and when you reach the semi-finals, it's great for the club, the team, and everyone.

"It's important to watch today's game, but we have to try to do things better. We have to accept things like what happened today. We have confidence in ourselves.

"In every game we have to show our style and after today we have to analyze the areas where we can improve, but I have complete confidence in the team and I know we'll return to the quality we had, that we'll recover. Today was very important because we saw what's at stake. Dortmund played extraordinarily and tried their best to reach the semi-final, so it's important.

"We had two matches, winning one and losing the other, but the bottom line is that we reached the semi-final. Dortmund played very well, but I don't want to put too much pressure on my team, because I don't think it would be fair to Dortmund.

"We could have played better, but they showed their quality as players, they put in a lot of effort, and in the end, the important thing is to reach the semi-final."

"It wasn't our best game"

Of the performance on the night, Flick didn't mince his words as Barca fell to a hat-trick struck by Serhou Guirassy.

He continued: "Here, everyone can recognise what was at stake today. At the end of the day, we have to analyse today and it wasn't our best game, so I understand the questions. But we also have to be happy.

"From the start, the mood wasn't great, but we reached the semi-final, and when we realised that, things improved.

"The team always wants to win, to play at the highest level, and you can see that in every training session, in every game. Today, maybe we came out a little more disappointed, but we should be very happy to have reached the semi-final."

Flick concluded: "The atmosphere in the locker room wasn't too good either, but I told them that we should be happy because we reached the semi-final."