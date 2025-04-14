Hansi Flick compares Robert Lewandowski to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Barcelona UCL clash

Barcelona manager has compared striker Robert Lewandowski to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona were comfortable victors in the first-leg, beating Dortmund 4-0 at the Camp Nou to all but secure a spot in the semis.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lewandowski, 36, scored two of those goals, taking his tally for the season to an impressive 40 in 46 games across all competitions.

Speaking to the press ahead of the second-leg, Flick has compared the prolific Poland star to Real Madrid legend Ronaldo.

Flick said: "When you play at this level at this age... on one hand, it comes down to his fitness, and on the other hand, he takes great care of himself.

“Like Cristiano Ronaldo, he has an amazing physical structure. He is very professional and controls all factors to deliver optimal performance."