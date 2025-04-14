PSG or Barcelona? Shearer and Lineker reveal who they think will win the Champions League

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and ex-Barcelona star Gary Lineker have revealed who they think will win the Champions League.

Barcelona have a comfortable 4-0 lead over Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund whilst Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain lead 3-1 ahead of their second leg against Aston Villa. The two sides are the favourites for the competition and Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast that he thinks Barcelona will go all the way.

“I would put Barcelona favourites. I think they’re still the favourites after that victory (over Dortmund), they were so impressive. They’re favourites for me.

“PSG look strong too. I remember watching them at Arsenal in September in the group stage and they looked average, they really did.

“Arsenal battered them really and looked so comfortable. For PSG to go from that to the form they’re showing now is outstanding.”

Lineker then revealed that it is hard to pick between the two sides who have torn several top European teams apart this season.

“Would you put PSG as favourites now? Possibly, or maybe Barcelona, those are the two for me,” the ex-England striker said.

“PSG are really good to watch, they’re so intense and they were superb in both legs against Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal boasts a 3-0 lead over Real Madrid and will be hoping to defend it away from home at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night. Lineker admitted that even with such a strong lead anything can happen against Los Blancos.

“If it were anyone else – anyone else – you’d be saying it’s done, there’s no way back,” Lineker added.

“But that lot in Madrid, crazy things happen for them in this competition. It’s not over yet but a three-goal lead gives Arsenal a huge chance to get to the semis.”