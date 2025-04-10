Kovac admits Barcelona took advantage of Borussia Dortmund errors

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac admits Barcelona took advantage of their errors for Wednesday night's Champions League defeat.

Barca took control of their quarterfinal with this first-leg win via goals from Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and a Robert Lewandowski brace.

Kovac conceded afterwards: "We expected more, but we have to be fair, and Barça took advantage of all the gifts we gave them. It was a deserved defeat, but it's also true that we could have scored a goal, especially in the first half, when we had a few chances.

“We have to look at what we can improve for the game in Dortmund, but we also have to prepare for the Bundesliga. I'm optimistic, but I have to be realistic... it was a very important result; our chances of qualifying are minimal.”

Asked if there is hope for Dortmund, he said: “We know it will be difficult, but yes, we must have a spark of hope, because without it it will be impossible.”

On if Barcelona are the best-performing team in Europe, Kovac added: “Yes, PSG too. I expect a good semifinal if they qualify, but we have to play them ourselves.”