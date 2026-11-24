Barcelona face a long trip to Azerbaijan in their fifth UEFA Champions League clash of the campaign.

La Blaugrana have won three of their first four European outings of 2026/27 - losing only to defending champions PSG - and the LaLiga holders are strongly placed to ease on into the knockouts at the start of 2027.

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However, they will be without teenage talisman Lamine Yamal away at Sabah, as he remains in Spain as a precaution over an ankle injury.

Hansi Flick was tight-lipped over who will cover for the 19-year-old on the right-side of his attack, but he's expected to move Frenkie de Jong from centre-back into his favoured midfielder position.

"What I like most about Frenkie is that he says he'll play wherever I need him. In any position. He says he's available for any role.

"He gives his all for the team. We know he's one of the best midfielders in the world. He's a midfielder, we need him in the middle, but we'll see tomorrow.

"I'm happy about his return and his excellent form."