Barcelona restart their UEFA Champions League campaign away at Sabah on November 25.

Hansi Flick's defending LaLiga champions maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table with a 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal at the weekend and they have won three out of four in Europe in 2026/27.

Advertisement Advertisement

Raphinha's goals have been crucial, with the Brazil star also signing an updated long-term contract in Catalonia, after already hitting 19 goals from 15 games so far.

Ahead of the trip to Azerbaijan, the 29-year-old is now on to 23 Champions League career goals, all scored at Barca.

He's joint-third in the club's all-time UCL list, alongside former teammate Robert Lewandowski, with Luis Suarez in second on 25.

Lionel Messi's 125 is untouchable as No.1, but Raphinha looks certain to overtake Suarez very soon, as Barca host Manchester City in December.