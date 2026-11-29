Manchester United are facing the very real prospect of losing Bruno Fernandes, with the midfielder's long-term future at Old Trafford now shrouded in serious doubt.

Sources have told Flashscore that Fernandes is staggered by how dramatically United's standing has deteriorated and currently cannot envisage signing a longer-term contract given the state of the club.

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At 32, he is reaching a stage of his career when winning trophies and being part of a project he genuinely believes in are becoming increasingly important. United have yet to convince him they can offer either, and he has no intention of committing his future to Old Trafford any time soon.

The club have decided to trigger the one-year extension in his existing contract, which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2028. That at least protects United's valuation of the player, but it does little to resolve the underlying uncertainty surrounding his future.

Negotiations over a fresh long-term agreement have failed to progress in recent months, with United's latest proposal rejected.

Sources say he does not want to commit himself to a future without convincing sporting ambition, particularly given the direction in which the club have been heading.

United's extraordinary 4-0 defeat to Brentford has provided another low point in an increasingly difficult season, with the club stuck in the relegation zone.

There had previously been an indication that Fernandes was prepared to commit his future until 2030, but no agreement acceptable to both parties was reached. The possibility of that changing is now looking remote.

If he decides to leave, there would be no shortage of interest. Saudi Arabian clubs and Major League Soccer sides could both offer financially attractive opportunities, but Fernandes' preference would be to remain in European football.

Juventus are genuinely interested and could appeal if they can demonstrate a convincing sporting project for the next couple of seasons. Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also been linked, while Real Madrid might become a dream escape route if they rekindle interest.

United's decision to activate the extension would give them greater control over the timing and financial terms of any potential sale. However, it may ultimately do little more than protect their position in negotiations.

The bigger problem is that United are struggling to offer Fernandes a compelling reason to stay. For a player who wants to spend the remaining peak years of his career competing for major honours, that is becoming an increasingly difficult obstacle to overcome.