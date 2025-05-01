Ferdinand: No talent closer to Barcelona kid Yamal in the world

Manchester United Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand insists 17 year-old Lamine Yamal is currently the best performing player in the world.

Yamal scored and was outstanding for Barcelona in their 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in last night's Champions League semifinal first-leg.

Ferdinand posted to X in the aftermath: "As a pure football talent I’m going as far as to say I think Lamine Yamal is on another level to any player playing the game in the top 5 leagues in world football.

"17yrs old - Truly unbelievable."

Barca's go-to player

Also in his role as a pundit on TNT Sports, Ferdinand also stated: "This kid the taking the mick. He is taking liberties on the biggest stage.

"Every time Barcelona get the chance to open them up, they look to the youngest player in their team.

"We were sitting just behind where Yamal was doing his damage and mesmerising the stadium, the amount of times he had the ball and impact the play, every facet was on show and it was beautiful to be here and be a part of."