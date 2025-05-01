Henry declares Barcelona whiz Yamal potentially next Pele

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry was left impressed by Lamine Yamal on Wednesday night.

Yamal scored and produced a superb performance for their 3-3 draw at home with Inter Milan in the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Henry, afterwards, said on CBS Golazo: "What I saw tonight from Lamine... it's not normal.

"We can talk about a lot of players who are supposed to be on the throne. Something that's always amazing in football is that you always think that nobody is going to be better, or can look better than Ronaldo and Messi.

"And in my time, it was like Pelé, Maradona or whoever. We can put Zidane. We can put a lot of people. And then, I mean, Yamal comes along."