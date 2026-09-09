EXCLUSIVE: Viking sporting director ready for Champions League debut

Just under eight years after filing for bankruptcy, Norwegian football club Viking FK now find themselves ready to compete in the league phase of the Champions League after winning their first league championship in 34 years. Flashscore spoke with sporting director Erik Nevland, a former Manchester United player, about the significance of competing in club football's biggest competition.

After a summer where the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard put Norway on the world football map by taking the small Scandinavian nation to the World Cup quarter-finals, the Norwegian football euphoria is now set to spill into the Champions League as Viking Stavanger make their debut in Europe's most prestigious club competition.

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Viking claimed their first domestic championship title in 34 years at the end of November last year, but little suggested they would make their Champions League debut today when they fell behind 2-0 early in the playoff clash against Dinamo Zagreb.

It is, however, a testament to the progress the club has made under the guidance of Erik Nevland, since he took over as sports director in 2021, that they can make their entrance at the MAFRA Arena tonight to take on VfB Stuttgart after beating the Croatians 5-3 on aggregate.

In this exclusive interview with Flashscore, the former Norwegian international elaborates on what it's like for a small Norwegian club to take on European football giants in the Champions League for the first time and what games he is most looking forward to.

Nevland also offers a fascinating insight into how Norwegian club football is today, harvesting the fruit of a development launched 15 years ago, what the financial rewards will mean for the future of Viking in a country that doesn't allow big investors in the football world, and what challenges he faces as a sports director to sustain Viking's position as a Champions League club.

It is the first time you have taken part in the Champions League qualification, and you did not have the best start in the playoff match against Zagreb. Were you surprised that you made it all the way?

"We go into every game with the belief that we can win it. But I have to admit that when we were down 2-0 after 10 minutes, I thought ok, we will have to settle for the Europa League. You have to remember that competing in the Champions League is new for us; we gradually have to find our way.

"And in Zagreb, we looked overmatched in the beginning. But even though we were under a lot of pressure, we managed to claim a draw, and that gave us belief that we could do it. At home, we know that we can beat everybody."

Viking's last matches Flashscore

You are facing Stuttgart in the first game on Tuesday. What kind of game will that be?

"Obviously, we're looking forward to every game in the Champions League. We're not spoiled. But again, I have to stress, this is completely new to us. It's like jumping off a cliff and then hoping you land safely. We haven't even tested ourselves in the Conference League or Europa League group stages. So, it's going to be a lot of uncertainty.

"We have to figure out how to compete with teams at this level. It's going to be incredibly hard, but we urge the players to enjoy it and see where it takes us. I hope that when the players step onto the pitch, feel the atmosphere and hear the Champions League hymn, it will trigger something special within them to perform at their best."

Are there any games in the competition that you are looking forward to especially?

"We are going to Germany, Spain, England and Italy with top teams from the biggest leagues in Europe, so obviously, it will be a massive test for us. Obviously, playing against Bayern Munich at home in the next round is a huge occasion, an incredible event for the city and the club.

"They are not a bad side (says Nevland, laughing). We should enjoy the moment and not be too naive. It will be tough, but I think we have a great chance of winning the fixtures against PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Sabah."

Does it make your job easier or harder when a team like yours qualifies for the Champions League? I guess more players will be interested in joining the club, but you also have to find the right ones at the right price.

Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim and Morten Jensen, the two head coaches at Viking Credit: Bildbyran / Sipa USA / Profimedia

"I would say a little bit of both. I think it gives us opportunities because we will be able to bring in players that were previously out of our league, and it also gives us some challenges that we need to be aware of. This is a crucial period for the club because we are laying the path for many years ahead, and we need to be smart.

"We can't be naive and make panic purchases just because we are now competing in the Champions League. We also have to prepare ourselves for times when we are not in the Champions League."

The money that you are earning now in the Champions League, have you already got a plan for how you will spend it?

"No, we don't talk about the money. It's not why we are here. It's a consequence of being in the Champions League, but it's not the reason why we compete. We haven't set a target for what we are going to do.

"When we qualified for the Champions League, we already invested a lot in the squad as we signed three players before the transfer window closed for fees that we have never previously paid for players. (Erik Botheim from Malmo, €3 million, Henrik Bjordal, Valerenga, €2 million, and Essien Bassey, PSV Eindhoven, €1 million).

"Perhaps we need to invest in the medical department, sports science, or the infrastructure of the club. Because everything is still so fresh, we haven't outlined those plans yet. We don't want to change the club too much just because we are playing in the Champions League."

You have a system in Norway where clubs are 100% owned by their own members, which means that you can't bring in any big investors who might otherwise boost the club financially. Is that a problem for you when you have to try and compete in the Champions League?

"Football is like life in that you should never spend money that you don't have. I don't think you'll ever see Viking become a big-spending club and just buy for the sake of buying. There are also limitations: we can only have nine foreigners in the squad.

"It's more important to have a club that is a part of the local community where everyone has a say instead of a big investor who decides everything. Building a foundation and strategy for the future is important for us, and I think our academy will be even more important for us than it is now."

It seems like Norway was riding a wave of euphoria during the World Cup and afterwards, with teams qualifying for the Champions League and Europa League. How have you experienced it?

"It has been a great summer, and it's an amazing time to be part of Norwegian football. We are harvesting the fruit of what we planted 15 years ago when we started developing academies and infrastructure in clubs and allowed young Norwegian players to get a chance to shine instead of buying expensive foreign players who weren't any better than our own players.

"Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard are examples that you can be a young kid at a small club in Norway, but you will still have a chance to become a world star. In club football, Bodo/Glimt has been a big locomotive for Norwegian football, showing us what is possible, and now young kids in Stavanger will also dream of getting a chance to play in the Champions League.

"And now we can look forward to some big occasions. Creating big moments with the fans and the people in the city is the most important thing."

Follow Viking's Champions League clash at Stuttgart with Flashscore!