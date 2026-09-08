Haaland equals Aguero’s Champions League record for Man City

Erling Haaland has matched Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City record for UEFA Champions League goals during Tuesday’s 2-0 win over FC Porto.

The Norwegian striker was on song twice as the Premier League giants began their European campaign on a bright note.

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Haaland has now scored 36 goals in just 40 Champions League appearances for the Premier League champions, drawing level with City legend Aguero, who reached the same tally during his illustrious spell at the club.

Aguero remains one of the most celebrated players in Manchester City’s history, but Haaland is rapidly closing in on several of his records.

With plenty of Champions League football still ahead, the lanky striker will have the opportunity to move clear of the Argentine legend.