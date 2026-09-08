Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Maresca: Fatherhood has made Haaland a complete person

Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clash

Mohamed Salah admits 'tricky situation' over possible Liverpool reunion

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Liverpool face goalkeeper decision over Alisson and Mamardashvili

Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Champions League: Dates, draws & more

Alcaraz & Shelton meet in blockbuster quarter-final as Sabalenka seeks US Open semis

'It's cheating': Arsenal's Declan Rice accused of playing 'old man's football'

Maresca applauds City personality in Porto triumph

Maresca applauds City personality in Porto triumph
Maresca applauds City personality in Porto triumphDiogo Baptista / Alamy / Profimedia

Enzo Maresca praised Manchester City’s personality after they began their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory at FC Porto.

Erling Haaland scored both goals as the Citizens became the first team to win at the Estádio do Dragao in 2026. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite the hostile atmosphere, the visitors restricted Porto to no shots on target and threatened to add more before Haaland’s stoppage-time second. 

“It was the complete performance on the ball and off the ball for 95 minutes,” Maresca said.

“We created enough chances to win the game in the first half and their goalkeeper was very good.

“We tried to continue in the second half in the same way.

“It’s game by game. It’s a different competition, different stadium but the most important thing is we show who we are.

“We try to be aggressive off the ball and on the ball try to plan how we can win the game.

“In terms of where we are, I don’t know. I can see game after game, the team is improving.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueEnzo MarescaErling HaalandFC PortoManchester City

Related Articles

Haaland equals Aguero’s Champions League record for Man City

Haaland at the double as Manchester City silence Porto

Maresca: Fatherhood has made Haaland a complete person