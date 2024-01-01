Ex Brighton forward joins German club as he wants Champions League football

Former Brighton star Deniz Undav’s permanent move to Stuttgart is complete.

The Albion were accommodating towards Undav, as he was very eager to make the move.

Brighton’s technical director David Weir made it clear that they have made a huge profit on the £6 million they paid to Union St-Gilloise less than three years ago to sign Undav.

Speaking about the player who was on loan at Stuttgart last term, Weir said: “Deniz wants to play Champions League football and continue his time with VfB Stuttgart, and while we would liked to have kept him as part of the squad, his preference was to make his move permanent.

“Once he had made that clear, our priority was to ensure that Stuttgart met the valuation of the player.

“That’s now been achieved and we would like to thank Deniz for his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”