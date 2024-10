Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri says Nuno Mendes was to blame for PSG's defeat last night.

The Parisiens lost 2-0 at Champions League opponents Arsenal on Tuesday.

And left-back Mendes struggled on the night.

At the game for Canal Plus, Nasri said: "I will go straight to the point - he (Mendes) doesn't know how to defend.

"He knows how to attack and is dangerous, but I don't understand why he always becomes a third centre-back."