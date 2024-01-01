Arsenal attacker Saka: I think this is the year for us!

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka is convinced of winning major silverware this season.

Saka was speaking after scoring in their Champions League win against PSG.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I think this is the year (Arsenal win the league title)," he told CBS Sports.

"I think we have been close for the last two years and we are getting closer, but hopefully this will be the year."

The England international believes that the victory against PSG shows that Arsenal can compete with the best teams.

"In previous years, I have come second a lot. It's just the spirit in me that I want to win this season and of course I believe in myself a lot.

"We believe in ourselves, we think we are a top team. We showed it tonight (yesterday). I told the guys that we have to send a signal when big teams come to the Emirates."