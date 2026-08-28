Evra doesn't want Bruno Fernandes winning player of the year again: Be a team player!

Patrice Evra has called for Bruno Fernandes to play a bigger role in the Manchester United side after winning player of the year.

Earlier this week Fernandes won the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award as he beat out the likes of David Raya, Declan Rice, Erling Haaland, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rayan Cherki.

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The United captain assisted a record-breaking 21 goals, one more than Thierry Henry in the 2002/03 season.

It was an incredible campaign for the Portuguese international who is seeking silverware with United this season after helping the side back to the Champions League.

However, speaking on his Kick Stream, brought to you by Stake, Evra believes that Fernandes should not aim to win individual awards again and should instead help out his side.

“For the past three years, Fernandes has been Man United’s best player and he’s our best midfielder. But I will tell you why people criticise him. My worry with Bruno is that he doesn’t control the game. I played with people like Paul Scholes, Sir Alex Ferguson would say, ‘Pass to Paul Scholes,’ because he knows when to control the game, to go forward or to keep possession.

“Bruno will keep winning all the personal awards, but I want him to make his teammates play better. So yes, Bruno will provide assists, score goals, all of that, but let’s stop being hypocritical. I’m asking all of Man United, does Bruno make the team play better? Does he control the game?

“No. But does he win you games? Yes. That’s more important, but now that he’s won the Player of the Year award, I don’t want to see him win it again. I want Bruno play a part of the team, to be the maestro, to control the game, to dictate the game. I know what I’m talking about.”

Fernandes has also been voted United Players' Player of the Year for the last two seasons. But Evra may be right in asking the 31 year old to switch up his game to allow the club to thrive and chase silverware once more.