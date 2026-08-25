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Scholes slams Fernandes after Man Utd defeat to Hull City

Scholes slams Fernandes after Man Utd defeat to Hull City
Scholes slams Fernandes after Man Utd defeat to Hull CityČTK / AP / Dave Thompson

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticised captain Bruno Fernandes following the club’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City.

Fernandes expressed his frustration after the loss, claiming the Red Devils were repeating mistakes from last season. 

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However, Scholes believes the Portuguese midfielder should focus on improving his own performances before publicly complaining about the team. 

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, the former United midfielder questioned whether Fernandes had done enough on the pitch to justify his post-match comments. 

 "I'd be interested to know what (Fernandes) means by that," Scholes said. 

"What mistakes were they giving set-piece goals away? Especially when you perform the way he did as well, I think it's probably best to keep your mouth shut, because he didn't have his best performance either, and there was quite a few of them like that."

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Bruno FernandesPaul ScholesManchester UnitedHull CityPremier League

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