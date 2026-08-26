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Fernandes 'never imagined' PFA award despite smashing Premier League record

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.Profimedia

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has become the first Red Devils star to win the Professional Footballers' Associations Men's Player of the Year since 2010.

Wayne Rooney was the last United star to win the peer-voted award as Fernandes' performances from 2026/26 were recognised by his fellow professionals. 

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The men's annual award, voted for ‌by members of the players' union, has ⁠now been won by ‌United players 12 times, more than any other club in England ​and Wales.

Despite not winning a trophy, Fernandes, who last season broke the record for the most assists in a single Premier League campaign with 21, claimed an individual crown.

"Obviously, it means a lot. Voted by the players, the ones I step on the pitch to play against every weekend.

"A different meaning to the other ones that I have got. I am very proud of this one, and it is a very grateful moment for me.

"My dream was not to be a professional footballer. It was to play football for life and, in doing this, have opportunities to represent so many clubs, my national team and to be included with the best in these type of awards is something I would never have imagined."

Despite the accolade, it's been a poor start to 2026/27 for Fernandes and United, after kicking off the new Premier League campaign with a 2-0 loss a Hull City.

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Premier LeagueBruno FernandesManchester United

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