PSG coach Luis Enrique: Dembele deserves Ballon d'Or

PSG coach Luis Enrique says Ousmane Dembele deserves the Ballon d'Or after winning the Champions League final.

Dembele crowned a superb season with an outstanding performance in PSG's 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in Munich.

Afterwards, his coach said: "I would give the Ballon d'Or to Ousmane Dembélé for the way he defended in this final.

"That's what you call leading a team. I sincerely believe he deserves the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt, not just for the titles he won or the goals he scored, but for his pressing.

"He's done it all season, but exceptionally in this final."