Enrique: PSG coaching staff must learn from Villa test

PSG coach Luis Enrique admits they must learn after surviving Aston Villa's fight-back last night.

PSG reached the semifinals 5-4 on aggregate, though lost the second-leg at Villa Park 3-2, despite being 2-0 ahead inside the opening half-hour.

Afterwards, Enrique reflected: "It's always difficult to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals. This is the second year in a row and we're very happy.

"It was very difficult even though we started in the best possible way and then we had some complications. The first half was a moment with a lot of confidence and positive things. It's normal, but we have to help the team to be better."

Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes struck first for PSG before Villa stormed their way back through John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Ezri Konsa. However, in the end, PSG managed to keep Villa out for the final 35 minutes.

Enrique also said: "There are things that will help us improve, like never being overconfident. A football match changes all the time.

"After that, we have to say that Aston Villa is a very good team. You have to see that too. It's positive for us, we're happy.

"We're making progress because there were doubts surrounding the team, but I think we're better than last year and we'll fight for every trophy until the end."