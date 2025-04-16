Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd miss out on £480K as Antony's contract clause is dodged by Real Betis
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Chelsea put 23 players on transfer list ahead of major summer overhaul
Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid

Dembele raps PSG teammates after Villa scare: We must be more vigilant

Paul Vegas
Dembele raps PSG teammates after Villa scare: We must be more vigilant
Dembele raps PSG teammates after Villa scare: We must be more vigilantRichard Callis/PsnewZ / Bestimage / Profimedia
PSG star Ousmane Dembele says they must learn from their Champions League victory over Aston Villa.

PSG reached the semifinals 5-4 on aggregate, though lost the second-leg at Villa Park 3-2, despite being 2-0 ahead inside the opening half-hour.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"You have to be demanding in these matches, we made it very difficult for ourselves in the second half when we let up. We thought we'd qualified, we thought we were too good to go out.

"At 2-1, we thought it was over, but that's how the Champions League is," he told Canal+.  

Dembele emphasised they will have to use the hectic end to the match as a lesson for the semifinals.

He said: "You can play against teams in front of their home crowd with a heated crowd that turns the match around, we'll have to be more vigilant."

Dembélé nevertheless wanted to end on a more positive note.

He added, "We qualified, we're happy, for that now we have to get back to work to win this trophy. Once again, PSG are in the semifinals, which is good for the club and the league, and we'll do our best to reach the final."

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueDembele OusmanePSGAston VillaLigue 1
Related Articles
Villa pair McGinn, Tielemans bow to PSG class
Townsend says Istanbul style comeback is possible for Villa against PSG
Rogers on Villa's PSG comeback: If anyone is going to turn it around, it is going to be us