England icon Emile Heskey gives Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane Ballon d'Or backing

England favourite Emile Heskey believes Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane should be in contention to win the Ballon d'Or should the German club win the Champions League.

In an interview with BetVictor, Heskey, 47, believes the 31-year-old can ‘100%’ win the Ballon d’Or but only if he wins some major silverware with Bayern.

Heskey said: “"I can see Harry Kane winning the Ballon d’Or this year, 100%. With Kane, you always know you're going to get goals.

“It's great to see that he’s likely to win a trophy this year too, at least the Bundesliga, which will only help his Ballon d’Or case and put him in the running.

Kane is yet to win a single major trophy, missing out on a Bundesliga title last time around to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

The former England international believes this will be the season he finally breaks his duck, adding: "We’ll have to wait and see whether that tips things in his favour enough for him to actually win the award, but he’ll always be in the running when he’s scoring goals at the rate that he does.

“A Bundesliga and Champions League double would definitely put in him contention for the Ballon d’Or.”

Kane is currently with the England national team as they kick-start the Thomas Tuchel era with World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.