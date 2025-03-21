Kane admits German criticism "is hard" despite stunning Bayern Munich stats

England captain Harry Kane admits he feels his goalscoring exploits for Bayern Munich haven't received recognition he deserves.

Kane has scored a staggering 76 goals in 82 appearances for the German giants, though still is criticised in the local press.

Kane said, "It's like when (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi were throwing these crazy numbers out there and the next season they'd score 40 goals instead of 50. It was like they were having a bad season.

"People take it for granted and maybe a little bit with England as well. I've scored 69 goals and when you score against Albania or Latvia, or these teams, people just expect it so it's not spoken about so much.

"If I was 25 now and doing what I'm doing, the excitement around me would maybe be a little bit different to what it is now. That's part of where we are with football. I've seen it with some other players as they get into their 30s.

"Maybe people just get a little bit bored of what you do, but I'm certainly not bored. I'm excited for these games and the games ahead."

On the criticism from German pundits, Kane concedes it does get him down.

"It's hard. Sometimes it motivates me. Sometimes, to be honest I try to stay away from it as much as I can," Kane added.

"Probably, when I was young I listened to more than what I do now. Ultimately, I criticise myself more than anyone could do on the outside but... always use it as fuel to prove people wrong.

"In today's game, I feel like there's such a difference between a high and a low. You go from not scoring for a couple of games, to people saying he's not sharp enough... to scoring and you're a Ballon d'Or contender and it's like, the difference is too high and too low.

"I know what I've done in my career and I feel like I have a lot of respect from a lot of football people out there and I've achieved a lot in my career."