Matthaus impressed by Bissek; "can't wait" to see Inter Milan meet Bayern Munich
Germany World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus admits he "can't wait" to watch Inter Milan's Champions League quarterfinal with Bayern Munich.

Matthaus played and won titles with both clubs.

He told Sky Deutschland:  "I can't wait to watch every match, but this one definitely has a special appeal for me. They are two teams that lead the leagues, the quality is absolutely evident.

"In my opinion, Inter have been the most solid team in Italy over the last four years. They are disciplined, consistent and are put in great shape on the pitch by Simone Inzaghi."

On Inter defender Yann Bisseck's call-up to the Germany squad, Matthaus continued: "He deserves Germany, he's one of the best central defenders in the Italian league.

"We're talking about a young and dynamic player, who plays in a team with an extraordinary defense: to be part of that department, you have to be extraordinary too. He really made a great impression on me."

