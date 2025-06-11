Emi Martinez's wife clears up her husband's transfer rumours: He wasn't in tears...

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been linked with a move away from the club this summer but his wife has now cleared up rumours that he may be leaving.

The Argentinian shot-stopper was visibly moved as fans applauded him following the 2-0 victory over Spurs on one of the final days of the season in which players and staff, often with their families, traditionally show their appreciation for the support that has been behind them throughout the season.

Martinez has been linked with a move to Manchester United among other sides after he was reported to be crying whilst he watched the crowd chant his name. However, his wife Mandinha told Ed James on BBC WM that her husband is simply an emotional person and that his tears did not mean he was departing the side in the near future.

"He wasn't in tears."

"No. Anybody who knows Emi knows he is an emotional character and that's who he is. It just shows you how much he loves the Villa fans. I love the Villa fans. We love Villa."

Martinez, accompanied by his wife, Mandinha, and their children, took part in the lap of honour post-match in what is now simply appreciation for supporters rather than a goodbye. Villa secured a new extended contract with Martinez just last summer as the goalkeeper remains settled at the side who narrowly missed out on the Champions League last season.