Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has warned that Galatasaray remain a formidable opponent despite the absence of injured Victor Osimhen ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter.

The Spanish tactician insisted that the Turkish champions possess enough quality and tactical flexibility to trouble his side, even without their influential forward.

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Osimhen has been ruled out of the encounter as he continues recovering from a knee injury that required surgery earlier this month.

"They have players to play with the quality, collectively and individually getting the level they have usually," Emery told the media.

"Of course, Osimhen is a very important striker, Leão is a very good winger, but they have other players (who) can replace them playing in their structure."

The former Arsenal manager identified Galatasaray's tactical organisation, attacking quality and intensity as major concerns for his side.

"For me, the most important thing of the Galatasaray team is how they are competing collectively, how they are playing collectively, their energy, in their stadium, their collective tactical idea to play, because they have very good players in duels."

He also suggested that Barıs Alper Yılmaz could provide an alternative attacking option in Osimhen's absence.

"They can replace the striker with another, maybe not a striker, maybe with Yılmaz, or maybe with the striker, but they have very good players."