Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen hopes to recreate happy memories in Istanbul when Unai Emery's side face Galatasaray in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

The encounter billed for the RAMS Park marks the club’s first-ever meeting in European competition.

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Villa return to the Turkish city where they celebrated Europa League glory in May, with Galatasaray's stadium located just six miles from Besiktas Park.

Maatsen is eager to draw inspiration from that triumph as Villa seek another memorable European night on the banks of the Bosphorus.

“We have good memories there,” he told Aston Villa website.

“We won our big trophy there.

“It’s a good memory for us as a team and a club.

“Tuesday is a different game, it’s the Champions League, the best competition in Europe.

“It’s going to be a totally different environment.

“We have all good experiences and memories of Istanbul so hopefully we have some good memories on Tuesday as well.”