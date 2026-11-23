Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez insists his side are determined to prove they belong among Europe's elite when they face Aston Villa in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

The Colombian international acknowledged the quality of the Premier League opposition but stressed that the Turkish champions are focused on delivering a strong performance."The Champions League match is here, we want to be here. There could be no more motivation," Sanchez told the club website.

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"When we play at home against such opponents, we always want to show that we deserve to be here."

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender also praised Villa's competitiveness in English football while insisting Galatasaray would not be intimidated.

"We respect our opponent. They are producing very good work. A team competing in the world's best league. They need to perform at a very high level every week," he continued.

"We are here now, and we will fight against them. We don't just focus on the opponent; we want to focus more on ourselves."