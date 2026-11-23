Galatasaray will be without Victor Osimhen for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter against Aston Villa.

Head coach Okan Buruk confirmed the 27-year-old remains unavailable despite making encouraging progress in his rehabilitation.“Osimhen will not be with us tomorrow. For Jakobs, we will conduct one last check today,” Buruk told the club website.

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“At the very least, being able to be in the cabin is important for us. Today, we will evaluate whether he can go to training.

“In the next match, against Besiktas, he might be able to play. There are six days in between.

“For now, Jakobs seems to be the player who might play tomorrow. We will clarify his situation after the evaluation we will make today.”

The Nigerian sustained the injury during the club’s previous Champions League fixture against VfB Stuttgart and underwent surgery four days later.

Osimhen has been instrumental for Galatasaray this season, contributing 10 goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.