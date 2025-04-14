Emery reveals he wants to make history at Villa with a shock comeback against PSG

Emery reveals he wants to make history at Villa with a historic comeback against PSG

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has spoken to the press ahead of their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The Ligue 1 champions will hop across the English Channel after a 3-1 victory in the first leg as they look to defend their lead. Emery’s side have won each of their last four games on home soil and have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight in front of their own fans. A comeback could be on the cards as Emery first spoke on what he expects from his side.

"Our expectation is to get a good result of the second leg. Of course the fact that they won 3-1 is changing something. But a lot? No. Why? Because we have to win. We had to win with 2-1 and with 3-1 now. But now, we have to win with one more goal."

He next commented on the role supporters will play in the second leg in what is arguably the toughest game of the season for Villa.

"PSG have a lot of experience playing in away matches. They are playing in France and Europe and we have as well.

"But we will be connecting with our supporters and transmitting the energy, More or less, if we do, tactically and individually, good things on the field, the supporters are going to up our energy and help us a lot.

"They are going to transmit that energy always for our players."

A comeback is possible

Emery then revealed that he was pleased with his team’s performance in the first leg and believes victory is possible if they keep up their performances.

"We played how we wanted to at Paris St-Germain but the result obviously wasn't what we hoped for. If we are winning, we can be close.

"Our objective is to play with one strong plan in our tactical way tomorrow and try to be consistent and try to understand how the match is going in 90 minutes.

"When we were winning at Club Brugge also, we were ready to play extra time. Our plan is the same that if we are getting extra time, that's good and if we are getting a penalty shootout, that's fantastic as well."

A shock comeback is not impossible, especially when playing at home, and Emery admitted that he wants to make history this week.

"I have experiences of comebacks. Both positive and negative.”

"But now, it’s something different. We want to write the history of Aston Villa - last year in the Conference League, this year in the Champions League and hopefully for years to come in Europe."

Rashford and Watkins together?

Finally, the Spanish head coach revealed that he plans to use Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford together in the near future which is something Villa fans have wanted to see for some time. The pair have played 383 minutes together and most time the pair have spent on the pitch together is 82 minutes during Villa’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

"The next step - if I have time - is to play them together.

"We did with Rashford playing left side but now we are choosing more with both playing as strikers. That's the next step. I want to practice, I want to test but not now, with enough time."