Verratti hoping Champions League glory for PSG

Verratti hoping Champions League glory for PSG
Verratti hoping Champions League glory for PSG
Marco Verratti is hoping former club PSG can win the Champions League this season.

Now with Al-Arabi in Qatar, the Italy midfielder spent 11 seasons with PSG.

He told Canal+ at the Doha MotoGP: "I hope they will be champions, but I think we have to look at it match by match now, as they are doing.

"They are doing magnificent things at the moment, but we must not look too far ahead, because in the Champions League every match, every minute counts.

"But they have the qualities to go all the way."

PSG are at Aston Villa this week for the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal defending a 3-1 lead.

