Middlesbrough sign Villa winger Iling-Junior on loan until end of the season

Middlesbrough sign Villa star Iling-Junior on loan until the end of the season

Middlesbrough have brought in winger Samuel Iling-Junior on loan from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old arrived at Villa in the summer after leaving Juventus and spent the first half of the season at Bologna.

Advertisement Advertisement

During his time in Italy, he made 16 appearances across all competitions and found the net twice.

One of his goals was a crucial winner against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last December.

Capable of playing as a wing-back, the England Under-21 international becomes Boro’s fifth addition of the transfer window.

Michael Carrick’s side currently sits seventh in the Championship and will take on fourth-placed Sunderland on Monday.