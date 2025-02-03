Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

Middlesbrough sign Villa winger Iling-Junior on loan until end of the season

Ansser Sadiq
Middlesbrough sign Villa star Iling-Junior on loan until the end of the season
Middlesbrough sign Villa star Iling-Junior on loan until the end of the seasonAction Plus
Middlesbrough have brought in winger Samuel Iling-Junior on loan from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old arrived at Villa in the summer after leaving Juventus and spent the first half of the season at Bologna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During his time in Italy, he made 16 appearances across all competitions and found the net twice.

One of his goals was a crucial winner against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last December.

Capable of playing as a wing-back, the England Under-21 international becomes Boro’s fifth addition of the transfer window.

Michael Carrick’s side currently sits seventh in the Championship and will take on fourth-placed Sunderland on Monday.

Mentions
Champions LeagueIling Junior SamuelAston VillaMiddlesbroughBolognaJuventusPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rashford: I want to reach my best and make history with Aston Villa
Rashford, Emery & Aston Villa: A deal to excite everyone involved
Bournemouth boss Iraola explains sending Travers to Middlesbrough