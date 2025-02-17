DONE DEAL: Liverpool defender Norris joins Shelbourne on loan until the end of the season

Liverpool defender James Norris has completed a loan move to Shelbourne until the end of the season as he continues his development.

The 21-year-old is a versatile left-back capable of playing in midfield and has been with the Anfield side since the age of nine. Last season he made 20 appearances for Tranmere Rovers during a temporary stay in 2023-24 as he helped steer them away from relegation.

Although the winter transfer window closed for English clubs on February 3rd, there has remained an opportunity to conduct outgoing business with various leagues which has given Norris the chance for a move away this week.

He has joined Shelbourne FC, who are reigning champions of the League of Ireland Premier Division and managed by former Blackburn, Chelsea, Newcastle and Fulham winger Damien Duff, who led the side to a 3-1 victory over Derry City to start the season.

The deal will run for the 2025 campaign in Ireland, which runs to November and he will add some versatility to Duff’s squad which could help them to their second league title in over 18 years. Liverpool will likely keep a close eye on Norris who has featured twice at senior level for the club.