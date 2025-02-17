Man Utd, Liverpool following Feyenoord defender Read

Tribal Football
Manchester United are worried about Lisandro Martinez’s long-term fitness, fearing they may need to find a replacement.

The Argentine defender has undergone surgery for a torn ACL, which could keep him out for up to a year, marking his second major injury since joining United in 2022.

Martinez has already missed 50 games due to injury, and there are concerns he may never fully regain his previous form.

With Ruben Amorim reshaping his squad, United are reportedly looking to sign a new centre-back in the summer.

Feyenoord’s rising star Givairo Read is among those being monitored, but United could face competition for his signature, per the Mirror.

Other reports suggest Read prefers a move to Liverpool should he make the switch to the Premier League.

