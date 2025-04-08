Declan Rice sets Champions League record with Arsenal

Tribal Football
Arsenal star Declan Rice set a Champions League record during Tuesday’s quarter-final first-leg fixture against Real Madrid.

The England international became the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

Rice scored first for the Gunners in the 58th minute before completing his brace from a set piece, as Mikel Arteta’s men secured a 3-0 win.

After his heroics, the 26-year-old was substituted for Kieran Tierney in the 80th minute of the thrilling encounter in London. 

Arsenal will be eyeing a spot in the semi-final with a favorable result in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

