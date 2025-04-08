Lewis-Skelly makes history in Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash

Myles Lewis-Skelly has made Champions League history by being named in Arsenal’s starting lineup against Real Madrid.

The left-back becomes the second-youngest Englishman to start in a Champions League quarter-final, aged 18 years and 194 days.

However, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham holds the record as the youngest Englishman to start at this stage of the competition—a feat he achieved in 2021 at just 17 years and 281 days old.

Lewis-Skelly will marshal the defensive line for the Emirates Stadium giants alongside Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, and Jurrien Timber in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.