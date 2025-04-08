Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City willing to listen to offers for Doku
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
Gyokeres' agent accepts invitation to watch Arsenal take on Real Madrid this week
Inzaghi: Depleted Inter squad ready for Bayern Munich test

Henry: Arsenal players must believe in themselves against Real Madrid

Carlos Volcano
Henry: Arsenal players must believe in themselves against Real Madrid
Henry: Arsenal players must believe in themselves against Real MadridAction Plus
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes they can defeat Real Madrid tonight.

The Gunners meet Real tonight in the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Emirates stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Henry said, "If you come believing that you can't beat Real Madrid, that they're better than you, that they have a better team, a better squad... They've won 15 Champions League titles and we haven't won any... You'd better not go there and not play.

"Are you going to do it? That's another story. Look at how Atlético played against them... More than well, and with several chances, but it still wasn't enough.

"I was in that situation with a team with a little less talent than Real Madrid, and I'll be honest... when we drew with Real Madrid, everyone laughed bitterly, especially in Spain..."

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueHenry ThierryReal MadridArsenal
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti convinced Odegaard right to leave for Arsenal
Arsenal star Saka: The Ballon d’Or is a dream but my focus is on winning titles
Arteta on facing Real Madrid: We will go for it, tomorrow is a beautiful opportunity