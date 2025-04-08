Henry: Arsenal players must believe in themselves against Real Madrid

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes they can defeat Real Madrid tonight.

The Gunners meet Real tonight in the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Emirates stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Henry said, "If you come believing that you can't beat Real Madrid, that they're better than you, that they have a better team, a better squad... They've won 15 Champions League titles and we haven't won any... You'd better not go there and not play.

"Are you going to do it? That's another story. Look at how Atlético played against them... More than well, and with several chances, but it still wasn't enough.

"I was in that situation with a team with a little less talent than Real Madrid, and I'll be honest... when we drew with Real Madrid, everyone laughed bitterly, especially in Spain..."