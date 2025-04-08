Modric joins Giggs, Costacurta in elite Champions League club

Luka Modric has etched his name in Champions League history by being named in Real Madrid’s starting lineup against Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

The Croatia international becomes the third-oldest outfield player to start in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final, at 39 years and 211 days old.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs holds the record as the oldest outfield player to start in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final, at 40 years and 123 days, when he was named in the lineup against Bayern Munich in 2014.

Italy's Alessandro Costacurta is second, having started against Olympique Lyon in 2006 at 39 years and 339 days old.