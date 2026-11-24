Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong backed his team to continue their strong start to the Champions League on Wednesday at Sabah without injured star winger Lamine Yamal.

The 19-year-old did not travel to Azerbaijan because of an ankle problem he sustained at the weekend.

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Barca have sometimes struggled without Lamine Yamal but De Jong said there was enough quality in the squad to prevail without the Spanish World Cup winner.

"Having a player like Lamine missing, you'll always notice. He's a player with extraordinary talent, he makes danger by himself," De Jong told reporters Tuesday.

"In a move without danger he can create it. You're going to feel that, but we have a squad filled with talent and very good players, so we're capable of winning tomorrow without him."

Barca coach Hansi Flick agreed with the Dutch midfielder, but demanded focus from his side for the clash against Sabah.

"We also played in the past without Lamine so we know what to do," said the coach.

"For us he's a very important player, yesterday morning we checked him and decided it's better he stays at home.

"Hopefully everything works well and he's available for the weekend."

Flick said he had not decided who would line up in Yamal's spot, with Raphinha and Karim Adeyemi the most likely options.

Barca's coach pointed out that Sabah, playing in the Champions League for the first time in their history, would be out to cause an upset against the five-time winners.

Win probability Flashscore

"This is the first time in Sabah's history they are playing in the Champions League," noted the German.

"They love playing in the Champions League against Barca and Manchester United. Every player is 100 percent motivated from them.

"We need the same attitude and mentality from our players tomorrow."

Sabah beat Slavia Prague in October for their first and only Champions League victory, while losing against Man United, Borussia Dortmund and Viking.