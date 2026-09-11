Man Utd star Martinez mocks Carragher and Richards: I like to watch quality players...

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has mocked Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher as he picks his favourite pundit.

United returned to the Champions League in style with a 4-0 league phase win against competition debutants Sabah of Azerbaijan in what was an easy win for manager Michael Carrick.

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Martinez, 28, scored the final goal in the clash as he makes a slow return to the side under Carrick who is keen to see more of the World Cup winner who tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last season.

Giving a post match interview to CBS, the defender was asked "who is your favourite on the show" as he spoke to Richards, Carragher and Premier League icon Thierry Henry.

He pointed towards Henry and Richards responded: "What about us defenders?"

Martinez then said: "I like to watch quality players."

He was also asked what he thought of Carragher specifically: "As a player? Good person."

Carragher also took back his claims that Martinez wasn't tall enough to work as a defender in the English game, a criticism he made a number of years ago.

"Lisandro, when you first joined Manchester United, I said you were too small to succeed in the Premier League," Carragher told the center-back while covering the game for CBS Sports.

"You've now been here for four or five years, you've completely proven me wrong. It's fair to say you've grown on me."

"That's fine, that's fine," Martinez replied. "Sometimes you have to take these comments from you guys. You have to be smart.

"If you keep thinking about it, I will play bad. I'm just trying to stay focused, to give everything for this club that trusted me from day one."

United will meet Atletico Madrid, Como, Roma, Sporting Lisbon and RB Leipzig before Christmas and Martinez will be key to the club's success this year as they seek a path to the next round.