Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

'I got four assists!' - Chelsea ace Rogers jokes about 'criminal' Palmer decision

'There was a risk' - Alonso takes responsibility for Chelsea's poor first half in Leeds win

'I didn’t understand' - Christopher Nkunku hits out at AC Milan after RB Leipzig return

Maresca asks Man City players not to pass to key star

Most read on Flashscore News

'Hurt deeply': Okafor says he will not play for Switzerland under current manager

Sabalenka meets Pegula and Rybakina faces Gauff in dream US Open semi-final line-up

'This is not normal': US Open under fire following string of late-night finishes

Chelsea come from two goals down to hit Leeds for six in EFL Cup third-round thriller

Carrick praises Man United's 'really good' football in Champions League win over Sabah

Carrick praises Man United's 'really good' football in Champions League win over Sabah
Carrick praises Man United's 'really good' football in Champions League win over SabahREUTERS

Man United boss Michael Carrick was impressed with his side's style of play in their 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah on Thursday (September 10).

The win over Sabah marked Carrick’s first Champions League game as Man United’s head coach having previously taken charge of the 2-1 in over Villarreal back in 2021 while interim boss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United barely had to break a sweat as they beat Azerbaijani side 4-0, thanks to goals from Mateus Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Carrick was full of praise for the manner of his side’s performance.

"It's nice to keep a clean sheet and obviously win the game. Some of the football we played was really good, dangerous on transition," he said.

“I have to give them a lot of credit, they were difficult to play against. The result looks comfortable, it wasn't always like that. We just did a lot of good things tonight, which gave us a good result."

On midfielder Kobbie Mainoo: "He's a fantastic player, it's pretty obvious to see. He has a massive influence on our games. He is a real joy to have, he wants to improve, he wants to listen and it is great to see."

On the midfield connection: "We've got really good players. It's nice to get Mason (Mount) and Andrey (Santos). There are some good connections and we have played some good football through the middle of the pitch.

"A lot of it is on wavelength and understanding of where each other wants the ball. Just understanding and developing is something we have done a bit more this season. 

“We haven't had the perfect start but there are really good signs. It's always nice to win the first (Champions League game) one at home."

Mentions
Champions LeagueMichael CarrickManchester UnitedSabah

Related Articles

Benjamin Sesko hails Man United's 'perfect' Champions League return

Man United hit four past Sabah on Champions League return

EXCLUSIVE: Cole says Man Utd's target is top 6 & Marcus Rashford will be crucial to success