Man United boss Michael Carrick was impressed with his side's style of play in their 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah on Thursday (September 10).

The win over Sabah marked Carrick’s first Champions League game as Man United’s head coach having previously taken charge of the 2-1 in over Villarreal back in 2021 while interim boss.

Advertisement Advertisement

United barely had to break a sweat as they beat Azerbaijani side 4-0, thanks to goals from Mateus Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Carrick was full of praise for the manner of his side’s performance.

"It's nice to keep a clean sheet and obviously win the game. Some of the football we played was really good, dangerous on transition," he said.

“I have to give them a lot of credit, they were difficult to play against. The result looks comfortable, it wasn't always like that. We just did a lot of good things tonight, which gave us a good result."

On midfielder Kobbie Mainoo: "He's a fantastic player, it's pretty obvious to see. He has a massive influence on our games. He is a real joy to have, he wants to improve, he wants to listen and it is great to see."

On the midfield connection: "We've got really good players. It's nice to get Mason (Mount) and Andrey (Santos). There are some good connections and we have played some good football through the middle of the pitch.

"A lot of it is on wavelength and understanding of where each other wants the ball. Just understanding and developing is something we have done a bit more this season.

“We haven't had the perfect start but there are really good signs. It's always nice to win the first (Champions League game) one at home."