Benjamin Sesko was on target once more for Manchester United

Benjamin Sesko is yet to play a ⁠full game for Manchester United since returning from a shin ‌injury last month, but the Slovenia forward's ‌form is a boost for ‌manager Michael Carrick ahead of Sunday's Premier ‌League derby against Manchester City.

Sesko came ‌on for the last 20 minutes and struck late in a 2-2 ‌league draw at Everton last ⁠weekend, ‌and followed that up with another goal ​in Thursday's 4-0 Champions League win against Azerbaijani side Sabah ​at home.

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"There's not many around that give you what Ben does in ⁠terms of ​physicality, playing on the last line and his speed to run in behind," Carrick told reporters about ‌23-year-old Sesko, who missed nearly three months after getting injured in May.

"It's great to have him back at this level after him working to get his fitness back. A couple of goals, good minutes in him, we're really pleased with ‌him."

Sesko was delighted after scoring ​his first goal at home this ‌season.

"Definitely, the confidence boost here is definitely big. Now, it’s important to recover very well and obviously focus on the derby," ⁠he told ⁠TNT Sports.