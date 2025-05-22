PSG coach Enrique: Inter Milan clash will be great spectacle

PSG coach Luis Enrique expects a thriller in next week's Champions League final against Inter Milan.

While rating PSG as the best team in Europe, Enrique admits he was impressed how Inter saw off former club Barcelona in the semifinals.

He said: “I watched it live and then again afterwards.

“Also as a fan of Barcelona. Based on what both teams showed, they both would’ve deserved to reach the final.

“Inter are a team that has been playing at a high level for years, with a coach and a core group of players who are very cohesive and play differently than many other teams.

“They can defend high or deep, and that creates different variations in their pressing game, but to me they’re a real team. Everyone does their job for the good of the group. They have good individuals, but also a strong ability to move the ball and they know exactly what they have to do.

“I think it’s going to be a very open final, very competitive, a great match to watch, not just for fans of the two clubs, but for all football lovers. I really like how Inter play: they like to attack and they put a lot of players in positions to do so. It’ll be a great spectacle.”

PSG have stars who serve the team

At PSG's media day for the final, Enrique also talked up the team ethic of his players, no matter their status.

“To me, there are a lot of stars in this team, and that’s the beauty of it: stars that serve the team, not the other way around,” Enrique explained.

“That’s a big difference. I’m very lucky because I have so many high-level players, all stars in their own way, but their work and performance are in service of the team.

“And in a team sport like football, that’s what matters most. On top of that, we’re never relying on just one player—because there are always injuries, dips in form, someone doing better or worse… What’s important is that the whole team is ready.”